OnePlus Nord 3 to be launched on July 5: Check expected price, features and other details

Ahead of its launch, key details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G are out. As per the latest details, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with enhanced photography capabilities and it will share the flagship Sony IMX890, a 50MP sensor borrowed from the OnePlus 11 5G.

The much awaited phone from the Nord series of OnePlus will be unveiled at the OnePlus Nord summer launch event at 7 pm IST on July 5, according to reports.

New Camera features

Further, the phone will be equipped with the same optical image stabilisation technology too, the company said.

The Nord 3 5G will also use special algorithms developed by OnePlus to provide better pictures.

“I'm excited to share that OnePlus Nord 3 features the same flagship camera as OnePlus 11.

#OnePlusNord35G may be a mid-range phone, but it doesn't take mid-range photos. It will give you a great experience with every photo," OnePlus COO and President Kinder Liu tweeted earlier.

Other features of the OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 3 will feature a 6.74-inch screen and it is likely to come with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per the details shared by OnePlus, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G will run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box and it is said to come with an IR blaster as well as NFC support for contactless payment support.

OnePlus will offer 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage in the Nord and it is likely to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM as per a News18 report.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour options in India.

Expected Price