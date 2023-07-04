CNBC TV18
OnePlus Nord 3 to be launched on July 5: Check expected price, features and other details
By CNBCTV18.COMJul 4, 2023 2:52:56 PM IST (Published)

The OnePlus Nord 3 is set to borrow the flagship camera from the company’s premium offering, the OnePlus 11.

Ahead of its launch, key details of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G are out. As per the latest details, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will come with enhanced photography capabilities and it will share the flagship Sony IMX890, a 50MP sensor borrowed from the OnePlus 11 5G.

The much awaited phone from the Nord series of OnePlus will be unveiled at the OnePlus Nord summer launch event at 7 pm IST on July 5, according to reports.


New Camera features

