OnePlus Nord 3 Review: Flagship performance for half the price

hometechnology NewsOnePlus Nord 3 Review: Flagship performance for half the price

By Vijay Anand  Jul 5, 2023 8:07:36 PM IST (Published)

This year, OnePlus has made a strong comeback with the OnePlus 11 5G flagship and a range of affordable devices. OnePlus' latest offering, the Nord 3, despite being a mid-range phone, offers flagship-like features such as a premium build quality, excellent battery life, a vibrant AMOLED display, capable cameras, powerful performance, and an enjoyable software experience. It is a compelling option in the mid-range price segment and a top recommendation.

OnePlus has made a comeback, and how! The company, which started out in 2014 as the "Flagship Killer" by releasing flagship-specced phones for a reasonable price, meandered in recent years before making a comeback to form with this year's flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G.

Since then, the company has been experiencing a sort of renaissance, releasing bang-for-your-buck devices — smartphones and earbuds — at a price that won't burn a hole in your pocket, unlike its smartphones of yore. So far this year, it has released the OnePlus 11 in the flagship segment, the OnePlus 11R in the premium-budget segment, the Nord CE 3 Lite in the budget category and now, the Nord 3 in the mid-range price bracket — Rs 34,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and Rs 37,99 for the 16 GB/256 GB version.
Don't be fooled by its price. I would argue that the Nord 3 is no different from its flagship. In fact, I would argue that barring the price, the processor, and cameras, very little separates the flagship that is the OnePlus 11 from this mid-ranger. The build quality — despite a plastic back — feels premium. In the hand, the light weight (193.3 grams) doesn't put any stress on your wrists and the battery is an absolute champion.
