    OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch today; price expected to start from Rs 29,999

    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Nord 2 5G will come in three colours - Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, and a special Vegan Leather edition in Green Woods.

    OnePlus is launching its Nord 2 5G today. According to a tipster, the price for their base 8GB + 128GB RAM model  is expected to be Rs 29,999, while Rs 34,999 for their 12GB + 256GB variant. The Nord 2 5G will come in three colours -- Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, and a special Vegan Leather edition in Green Woods. OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to compete with Poco F3 GT,  and Realme X7 Max.
    The smartphone will run on Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box and features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an HDR10+ certification. It will have an FHD+ resolution and a single hole punch cut-out for the front camera. OnePlus has tied up with MediaTek and is introducing for the first time a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.
    Camera specifications states it will come with a triple-camera setup, have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the rear, while the primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
    For selfies and video calls, the device will have a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cut-out. Expecting a long-lasting battery is mandatory and this device comes with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.
     
    First Published:  IST
