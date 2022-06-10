OnePlus ‘next and only’ flagship for 2022 — the 10T 5G — may launch soon

The OnePlus 10T 5G, which is reportedly code-named Ovaltine, is tipped to launch soon. The phone is expected to be the company's next and only flagship phone to come this year. As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 10T 5G may include some incremental changes over the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a new processor that clocks higher and faster charging.

Trusted tipster Max Jambor tweeted that the earlier rumoured Ovaltine project is the OnePlus 10T 5 G, which will be only OnePlus flagship phone to debut this year.

His recent tweet has leaked more information about the phone, particularly about the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that the phone will feature.

The claim refutes the previous reports that suggested the OnePlus 10 Ultra will be the company's next flagship. However, the tipster claimed that there was no Ultra in the line-up and no OnePlus 10T Pro either.

The exact details of the launch and features of the OnePlus 10T 5G are yet to be revealed, the tipster has only hinted at some performance enhancements that it will come with a similar camera experience like the 10 Pro.

As per a Gadgets 360 report, OnePlus had confirmed that its next flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new SoC is an updated version of the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with a slightly higher clock speed and some other tweaks.

As of now, not a lot is known about the OnePlus 10T. However, reports suggest the OnePlus 10T 5G will come with a better charging speed than 80W that the previous model has. The OnePlus 10T 5G is also expected to come with a new OxygenOS version in the global markets.