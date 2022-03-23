OnePlus may launch at least six new smartphones by September-end

Chinese consumer electronics company OnePlus may launch six new smartphone models by the end of September 2022, according to leaker Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles (via GSMArena), who previously had precise information on the OnePlus Nord 2 model before it was revealed. These six new OnePlus smartphones are expected to be a mix of mid-range devices and flagships, adds the leak.

Of these six new models, one is likely to be announced by March-end. According to Brar, a OnePlus 10 Pro announcement is in the offing. Subsequently, in April, OnePlus is anticipated to reveal yet another smartphone -- a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. This would be followed by the announcement of a OnePlus Nord 2T by April-end or in early May.

The OnePlus calendar will have another smartphone announcement in May in the form of "OnePlus 10R". Besides, a OnePlus Nord 3 will land in July, and a OnePlus 10 Ultra by September-end.

However, Brar hasn't specified if these would be the official names of the smartphones or the names only give a context to where these devices are positioned in the OnePlus line-up. Also, he didn't disclose the countries where these smartphones will be rolled out. For instance, OnePlus had made its 9R model available only in India. However, Brar hasn't specified if these would be the official names of the smartphones or the names only give a context to where these devices are positioned in the OnePlus line-up. Also, he didn't disclose the countries where these smartphones will be rolled out. For instance, OnePlus had made its 9R model available only in India.

Separately, OnePlus is also likely to introduce a Nord-branded smartwatch. This would be an affordable alternative to the OnePlus smartwatch. In addition to the six new smartphones and a smartwatch, OnePlus is also expected to roll out affordable earbuds with the same OnePlus Nord name.