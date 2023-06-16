OnePlus flags off its Road Trip - Futurebound nationwide tour on Delhi

The highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip was the OnePlus 11 Concept, which was first unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona.

OnePlus on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of its OnePlus Road Trip - Futurebound in Delhi which will span across the expansive northern and southern regions of the country.

The event unveiled a special pop-up OnePlus experience outlet that showcases a diverse range of OnePlus products. The highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip was the OnePlus 11 Concept , which was first unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona. This event was the first time the Indian community had the opportunity to experience the concept smartphone firsthand since it’s not commercially available.

Alongside the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlet also featured the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro, and the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

For the event, OnePlus transformed two large 32-foot expandable trucks into mobile experience outlets, one of which will cover cities in the northern region such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Lucknow, among others, while the other pop-up outlet will head towards a southern route, covering several cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and more. In total, both pop-up experience outlets will cover 25 cities in the countries, including several tier-2 cities.

In addition to the flag-off event held in Delhi, OnePlus also said that Delhi NCR has emerged as the top-performing market in terms of overall online smartphone sales for the brand in India during the first half of 2023, followed by Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“The recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 Series also witnessed the highest sales demand from the Delhi NCR market for the brand, in terms of the majority of overall online smartphone sales in India in H1 2023 (as per internal sales data),” OnePlus added.