OnePlus flags off its Road Trip - Futurebound nationwide tour on Delhi

The highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip was the OnePlus 11 Concept, which was first unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona.

OnePlus on Thursday inaugurated the second edition of its OnePlus Road Trip - Futurebound in Delhi which will span across the expansive northern and southern regions of the country.

The event unveiled a special pop-up OnePlus experience outlet that showcases a diverse range of OnePlus products. The highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip was the OnePlus 11 Concept , which was first unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona. This event was the first time the Indian community had the opportunity to experience the concept smartphone firsthand since it’s not commercially available.

Alongside the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlet also featured the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro, and the OnePlus Monitor X 27.