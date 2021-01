OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quit the tech company after seven years in October, 2020. Soon, Pei announced that he was brewing with a new idea and so far, has already raised $7 million in a seed round from a clutch of high-profile investors.

Reports suggest that the investors included likes of Tony Fadell, principal at advisory firm Future Shape and inventor of the iPod, Kevin Lin, co-founder of Twitch, Steve Huffman CEO of Reddit, Youtuber Casey Neistat to name a few. Joining this list is Kunal Shah, founder of CRED.

We’ll announce our new brand on the 27th and feeling grateful for all the support we’ve gotten thus far. Received M1 #MacBook Air for the team, and thought of doing a #giveaway for our community. To enter: 1) RT & Follow @getpeid 2) ➡️ https://t.co/jdguWn8s1B Ends Jan 31. pic.twitter.com/vxPeQN8TKH — Carl Pei (@getpeid) January 18, 2021

Just this week, Pei tweeted that he is planning to unveil his “new brand on the 27th”. All we know so far is that this new venture is that it is headquartered in London, and will focus on the music sector and will be building hardware products. Could it be a new line of headphones?