Chinese-born Swedish Internet entrepreneur Carl Pei, who co-founded OnePlus along with Pete Lau in 2013, has quite the tech giant after seven years. The 31-year-old tagged Lau and OnePlus on Twitter and said, "Thank you". He had attached an emotional blog along with the post.

Writing in the blog, Pei said, "After nearly 7 years at OnePlus, I’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye."

"I grew up spending tremendous amounts of time on the internet, building products and communities. Seeing that ideas in one’s mind could be turned into reality and impact people’s lives gave me lots of joy, and I knew early on that this was the path for me," he wrote.

Reports suggest that Pei and Lau were not getting along at the company and it is believed that differences among them over the OnePlus Nord, forced the former to take the decision.

"In any case, it's hard not to be impressed by what Pei did in his time at OnePlus. The company, not-so-subtly backed by BBK and Oppo, started out in relative obscurity and quickly grew on the backs of enthusiast-focused devices with affordable prices and top-of-the-line specs. In the past few years, the prices have gone way up, but the phones have also gotten increasingly better. The OnePlus 8 Pro from earlier this year, for example, finally nailed the flagship experience," Pei added.