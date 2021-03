OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has announced launching OnePlus 9R, an affordable phone for the Indian market, besides the flagship OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that are set to be unveiled next week.

Even though the OnePlus 9R is set to be a less expensive mobile device in the OnePlus 9 line-up, the company doesn't want to compromise on the experience. Mobile gaming, smooth scrolling, and immersive gaming controls are going to be the mainstay of the new OnePlus9 phone, according to a News18 report.

Lau says with 9R, OnePlus looks forward to going even further than OnePlus Nord, the mid-range phone that was available to the European and Indian market. Though the price range of the new “affordable” product is still not clear, Lau's comments indicated the phone may belong to the same category as Nord.

“We are focused on expanding our smartphone offering to cater to different user requirements with the OnePlus 9R by providing a robust flagship experience at a more accessible price point,” he said.

“We also understand that mobile gaming continues to be a key focus area among our OnePlus user community, which is why we are introducing the OnePlus 9R, a premium-tier device at a more affordable price point in India,” he told News18. The phone will feature 5G, he says, adding OnePlus also wants to provide “fast and smooth experiences” for “heavy gameplay.”

According to a report in The Verge, the new phone is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 865 processor where the gaming phones are expected to be specced out with the latest and greatest chips. But how cost-friendly that is going to be is something the Indian market and the OnePlus community will have to wait and watch.