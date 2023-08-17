OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Goes neck-and-neck with its rivals

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC Review: The company's latest audio offering offers neckband-style comfort with TWS features. Priced at Rs 2,499, it boasts ANC, adaptive transparency, magnetic controls, 20-hour playback, and impressive sound quality. Read on for full review.

Remember a few years ago, before the market was flooded with Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds when just about everybody was rocking a neckband? A neckband was the closest we could get — at least at the time — to a wireless earphone experience. Then Apple introduced the first-generation AirPods, sending a jolt of energy through the still-nascent TWS segment, and neckbands became a rarity.

But OnePlus' latest audio offering, the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, proves that neckbands can never die. It offers all the conveniences of wired earphones, while also giving you the bells and whistles of TWS earphones, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), adaptive transparency, and more importantly, excellent sound with little-to-no lag. And all for Rs 2,499.

The specs

But first, let me get the specs out of the way for the tech enthusiasts among you so that I can then break down the user experience.

The Bullets Wireless Z2 comes equipped with 12.4 mm drivers that deliver deep bass, high trebles, and an overall balanced sound; an in-ear fit that augments the ANC, which can cancel noise up to 45 decibels; a 220 mAh battery that OnePlus says will give you up to 20 hours of music playback with ANC on, 28 hours with ANC off; Google Fast Pair, allowing you switch between all your Android devices with the same Google ID; Bluetooth 5.2 for improved connectivity and low latency, with a 10-metre connection range; IP55 for dust and water resistance; and a USB Type-C port with fast-charging capabilities; magnetic control function, which I will get to in a bit.

In the box, you get one Type-C cable for charging, three Silicon ear tips in small, medium, and large sizes, the earphones, a user guide, and a safety and warranty card.

Design

These are like any standard neckbands — two elongated plastic pods connected by a thick rubber band that goes around the back of your head. From each pod, one earbud each connected by a thin cable. The left pod houses all controls — the volume rockers with the play/pause/answer/end calls button in the middle, and a function button close to where the neckband connects it.

The control layout of the OnePluss Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. (Image: OnePlus) The control layout of the OnePluss Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. (Image: OnePlus)

The earphones themselves are the in-ear type and come with a little cylinder at the back. These cylinders magnetically attach to each other when not in use. There's more to this than just magnetic attachment, but more on that later.

User experience

It is fairly simple to set up the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC — you just hold the function button — which also serves as the device switcher and connect/disconnect button — until your smartphone shows you a prompt to connect. And that's it. Game on. There is a brief tutorial on how to use the controls — single press to pause and play, or answer and end calls, double-press to skip a track, triple-press to go back a track, and hold the button to switch between ANC and transparency modes.

These are compatible with both Android smartphones and iPhones. The Bullets Wireless Z2 connect instantaneously if you have a OnePlus smartphone running OxygenOS 12 and later, or one running ColorOS 11 and later. For all other smartphones running at least Android 7 or iOS 13.2, you can download the Hey Melody app to manage the earphones.

Fire up your favourite music streaming and you're all set. I've been using only these exclusively — with due apologies to my Gen 2 AirPods Pro — for the past couple of weeks and I must say I'm impressed. Now, I'm no audiophile. I'm your regular, run-of-the-mill music consumer, and I'm not going bore you with details such as soundstage, frequencies, and the like, because I myself don't know anything about them.

What I do know when a pair of earphones are good is when they deliver the sound I expect for my favourite songs, and these deliver on that front — the sound is pleasantly balanced; not too heavy on the bass or too high on the treble. I'd recommend the "bold" equaliser setting in the Sound Master EQ settings. In my experience, this mode adjusts the settings to deliver the most balanced sound, depending on the song you're listening to.

Magnetic controls

The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC magnetically attach to each other when not in use. This also serves as a stop/pause playback function. (Image: OnePlus) The Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC magnetically attach to each other when not in use. This also serves as a stop/pause playback function. (Image: OnePlus)

Those of you who have used TWS earbuds would by now be familiar with the "in-ear detection" function — basically, if you remove one earbud while watching a video or listening to music, it detects that the bud is out of your ear and pauses. Because the Bullets Wireless Z2 don't have the technology — they're a just pair of earphones — the magnetic attachment doubles as a pause/stop control — the moment the earphones magnetically attach to each other, the music or playback stops, ensuring that you're not burning battery while not listening to anything.

Calling and ANC

Calls are clear and crisp, thanks to the three-mic array — the other person couldn't tell I was speaking on earphones, which was an issue I've sometimes found even on the AirPods Pro.

In fact, it is very impressive that these earphones, which cost nearly a tenth of what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 cost, deliver most of the features on OnePlus' flagship TWS earbuds

The ANC does its job, cutting out all low-frequency sounds and most on the higher frequencies, but my favourite is the transparency, which intelligently adapts to your ambience. Transparency mode is basically a mode in which the earphones allow outside sounds to pass through without compromising on audio quality. In the Bullets Wireless Z2, as in the Buds Pro 2, the earphones intelligently detect ambient noise — such as wind, and immediately tamp them down so that it doesn't get too uncomfortable for you. Where it is necessary, such as carks honking, or some drilling work nearby, they seamlessly allow the sound to come through.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.2, and the claimed 92 milliseconds of low latency, there is barely any lag. And that's par for the course and about what you expect in any pair of Bluetooth earphones worth their salt, these days.

In conclusion