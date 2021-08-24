OnePlus Buds Pro to be available in India from August 26; price revealed: Details here

The price of OnePlus Buds Pro, launched in July along with Nord 2, has been announced. It will cost Rs 9,990 in India. The OnePlus Buds Pro will be available in two colours -- Matte Black and Glossy White -- from 12 noon, August 26. Though it was launched in July, the OnePlus Buds Pro was not for sale and will now be available across OnePlus.in, Amazon India, OnePlus stores, and other retail channels.

The earbuds will compete with Nothing Ear 1, Apple AirPods, Oppo Enco X and others in India.

The OnePlus Buds Pro comes with 11mm dynamic drivers, supports Dolby Atmos and Pro Gaming. The earbuds support both the Android and iOS devices and can connect via Bluetooth v5.2 too.

The OnePlus Buds Pro’s Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) cancels out all noise by up to 40 decibels. The TWS comes with a short-stem design, silicone ear tips for better grip and noise isolation.

Apart from the ANC, the buds also offer the faint mode that reduces noise cancellation of up to 25dB, a smart mode that automatically responds to the ambient environment and adjusts and compensates for surrounding noises. For noise cancellation, the earbuds come with three microphones and uses software algorithms to filter unwanted noise.

The OnePlus Buds Pro includes a proprietary feature called OnePlus Audio ID, that allows users to calibrate a sound profile and customizes an experience for the user based on their liking.

OnePlus has claimed its battery life is up to 38 hours and seven hours of battery with the ANC. The buds can be charged in flat 10 minutes using the company’s Warp Charge technology.