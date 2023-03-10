OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Solid pair of earbuds with some room for improvement

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: These are a solid pair of TWS earbuds that offer decent ANC and superb sound quality — as long as you tweak the equaliser settings just so. Paired with a OnePlus 11 5G, they work seamlessly, but they are also added to your Google account and show up on any smartphone or device that is signed in on that ID. For Rs 11,999, you could do a lot worse than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus recently released the Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Buds Pro 2 alongside the 11 5G. The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 11,999 and for that price, they are a bit of a hit and a miss.

Let me explain — the Buds Pro 2 boast of every feature you can reasonably expect on most premium TWS earbuds these days — active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency, in-ear detection, spatial audio — with a couple of extra goodies thrown in, such as Dynaudio tuning, a collaboration with the legendary Academy Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer, and personalised audio tuning based on a series of ear canal tests to provide you a very individual listening experience. And it works.

But the most important thing to do when you unpack the earbuds is to find the right pair of eartips, for otherwise, your experience will be diminished. For me, personally, the default eartips always work. But not in this case. The ANC seemed off, the transparency would not work properly and the in-ear detection would fail — until I swapped out the default eartips for the largest eartips that came in the box.

The experience

It was a mixed bag. There are tactile buttons on the stems of the earbuds — one click to pause your music or end the call, double-click to skip to the next song, and long press to turn on ANC or transparency mode. However, the controls were a little finicky as it always took me a couple of tries to find the button. Maybe it was just me, but it was a teensy bit frustrating.

The sound quality is par excellence — with ANC and spatial audio turned on, music is an absolute joy to listen to: the lows and mids are clear, the bass is just deep enough and the way the audio moves around your head is magical. The biggest compliment the Apple fanboy in me can pay these earbuds is that they are the closest to have to come to replicating the experience of my second-generation AirPods Pro.

The adapative transparency is another plus — based on ambient noise, the earbuds intelligently detect just how much of that noise to keep out while letting just the right amount through so that you are aware of your surroundings. It's not perfect, and could take another generation or so to get it just right, but it does a solid job here.

Battery life

The battery life works mostly as advertised — I got about 7-8 hours from the Buds Pro 2 on a single charge, and in my three weeks of usage, have had to charge the case only twice. So you're definitely not going to be stranded on the highway without any music.

In conclusion

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are a solid pair of TWS earbuds that offer decent ANC and superb sound quality — as long as you tweak the equaliser settings, just so. Paired with a OnePlus 11 5G, they work seamlessly, but they are also added to your Google account and show up on any smartphone or device that is signed in on that ID. For Rs 11,999, you could do a lot worse than the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.