OnePlus Buds 2r Review: Uncomplicated, and music to the ears

OnePlus has released the Buds Pro 2r, their latest Truly Wireless Stereo Earbuds. They offer simple controls, excellent audio quality, long battery life, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price.

OnePlus has been on something of a product-releasing spree this year — four smartphones, its first ever tablet, and three pairs of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The latest among these latter are the Buds Pro 2r, which come in a pill-shaped box and have really simple controls. How do they measure up against their competition? Read on.

Like with other OnePlus earbuds, setting up the Buds 2r is a breeze — you just open the case and a very AirPods-like popup shows up at the bottom of your screen. Hit connect, and you're good to go. The OnePlus Buds 2r are fairly simple to operate — one tap on the earpiece for play/pause and answering/ending calls, double-tap to skip to the next song, and triple-tap to go back to the previous song. That's it. No fuss.

They come in blue or black colour options, and support Dolby Atmos. The Buds 2r also come packed with 12.4mm drivers, a dual mic system and what OnePlus calls an "Al Clear Call Algorithm" to boost call clarity.

In my two weeks of testing, the audio was excellent — the music was pleasant to listen to, with a wide soundstage that gives you the mids, the highs and the lows without any trouble. Call quality too was good. It is refreshing to see Dolby Atmos support in earbuds in this price range, but it definitely did improve my experience listening to music.

OnePlus claims a long battery life on these earbuds, and it's hard to argue with that — during my testing, I got roughly eight hours of constant playback from the Buds themselves, and could just pop them back in the case for the quick topup. The case itself is compact, light — as are the buds — and comes with USB Type-C charging support.

Once the Buds 2r are in your ear, they stay in — unlike some of the other earbuds I've tested and even those that I own. They are virtually weightless, and it's very easy to forget you've got them on — which I've done on fairly often.

In conclusion

The light weight, simple controls, excellent audio, great earfit, price, battery life make this a compelling pair of earbuds that should be on your radar if you're looking to get the best beats for your buck.