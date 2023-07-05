OnePlus Buds 2r Review: Uncomplicated, and music to the ears

OnePlus has released the Buds Pro 2r, their latest Truly Wireless Stereo Earbuds. They offer simple controls, excellent audio quality, long battery life, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price.

OnePlus has been on something of a product-releasing spree this year — four smartphones, its first ever tablet, and three pairs of Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The latest among these latter are the Buds Pro 2r, which come in a pill-shaped box and have really simple controls. How do they measure up against their competition? Read on.

Like with other OnePlus earbuds, setting up the Buds 2r is a breeze — you just open the case and a very AirPods-like popup shows up at the bottom of your screen. Hit connect, and you're good to go. The OnePlus Buds 2r are fairly simple to operate — one tap on the earpiece for play/pause and answering/ending calls, double-tap to skip to the next song, and triple-tap to go back to the previous song. That's it. No fuss.