OnePlus budget smartphone Nord CE 2 5G and smart TVs to launch in India on Feb 17; check details

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and two new stars of its Y1 series of smart TVs -- One Plus TV Y1S and One Plus TV Y1S Edge for February 17. Design teasers for both the products were released on the One Plus website and YouTube channel.

What we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

According to the teaser, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2-5G is expected to have a bezel-less sleek thin body with volume control buttons on the left side and a power button on the right side. The front camera may be a single punchhole camera, and, on the rear, it may house a multiple-camera setup.

Another exciting update would be the 65W Super VOOC Fast Charging system that will charge the phone for a day’s use in just 15 minutes.

Expected features and price

The budget smartphone from OnePlus is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. Previous reports indicate that it could come in two variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G may offer 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card, reported The Economic Times.

According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is expected to sport a 6.4-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate as the other OnePlus devices. The processor is expected to be the MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877.

For mobile photography, the device is expected to house a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP triple camera setup with a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge

The teaser video shows a sharp bezel-less design on the sides and a slightly thick bezel at the bottom of the Smart TV.

Along with the cutting-edge design, the OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge will have a powerful gamma engine for immaculate picture quality and they will have the latest Android 11 with ALLM for a smooth, latency-free viewing experience. The two new smart TVs will also offer seamless connectivity to OnePlus phones and audio devices.

According to India Today, the OnePlus TV Y1S series may be equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support and Atmos decoding. As for the size options, the previous OnePlus TV Y1 is offered in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch variants. Hence, OnePlus may be looking to bring more screen size options with the Y1S and Y1S Edge.

The price of OnePlus TVs may start at Rs 25,000 and can go up to Rs 40,000, depending on the size and features.

The launch

OnePlus is running a contest where users can win OnePlus Nord Devices, OnePlus TVs, and OnePlus earbuds. Users will have to subscribe to the notification of the event by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ button on the website, starting from February 10.