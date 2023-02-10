OnePlus announces pop-ups in 7 cities to showcase newly launched OnePlus 11 5G and more

OnePlus unveiled a wide range of its goods at the Cloud 11 launch event, including the 11 5G, 11R 5G, Bus Pro 2, TV Q2 Pro, Pad, and 81 Pro keyboard.

OnePlus on Friday revealed the locations of its pop-up events that will take place on February 11 in seven Indian cities. Beginning at 11 am, guests will be the first to get their hands on the recently released OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The first 11 buyers of the brand-new OnePlus 11 5G will receive special OnePlus 11 freebies in the pop-up stores, including OnePlus goods.

In the seven major cities, the pop-ups will take place at OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai; OnePlus Boulevard, Brigade Road, Bengaluru; Select Citywalk Mall, Saket, New Delhi; OnePlus Experience Store, JM Road, Pune; OnePlus Nizam Palace, Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad; OnePlus Experience Store, Phoenix Market City, Chennai; and OnePlus Experience Store, CG Road, Ahmedabad.

The new product lineup stands out for its functional designs, leading-edge technology, and sophisticated interconnectivity, all of which are expected to raise the bar for the brand's quick and seamless experience.

With a starting price of Rs 56,999, the OnePlus 11 5G is available in two colour options: Titan Black and Eternal Green.

It features a 6.7-inch display that comes with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone comes equipped with the 3rd Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a "three-main-sensor" triple-camera system — 50MP+32MP+48MP.

The smartphone also comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which are the perfect match for the OnePlus 11 5G, were also created by OnePlus and claim to give a rich, stereophonic music experience with a crystalline clarity.

The second version of its premium earphones, the Buds Pro 2, retail for Rs 11,999.

Other buyers will receive an immediate discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchases made through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions, and up to 12 months No-Cost EMI on purchases made using major credit cards, in addition to the first 11 purchasers.

(With IANS Inputs)