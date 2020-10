OnePlus has announced its first models in the company's new Nord N series. The all-new Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 models come with a hole-punch display design.

The One Plus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 4G smartphones will be available for purchase in the UK and Europe. Currently, the company hasn't revealed its availability plans in India.

Price and colour:

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is priced at 330 pounds (around Rs 31,900) for the 6GB/128GB model. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes in only Midnight Ice colour variant.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 is priced at 180 Pounds (around Rs 17,900) and is present in a single 4GB/64GB variant. The OnePlus Nord N100 flaunts a single Midnight Frost colour.

Specifications:

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G functions on Android-based OxygenOS 10.5 and features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is backed by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, with 6GB of RAM. The camera setup includes macro and monochrome shooters.

Additionally, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G has a Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology with dual stereo speakers.

Similarly the OnePlus Nord N100 operates on OxygenOS 10.5 and has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a standard, 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.