OnePlus 9T launch unlikely this year

The OnePlus 9T, expected to be an upgrade to the OnePlus 9, is unlikely to be launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer this year, according to tipster Max Jambor. Even the OnePlus 9T Pro model may not be launched this year. The Chinese company introduced a 'T-model' after its successful launch of the OnePlus 3T in November 2016. The upgraded 'T' versions used to be released in the second half of the year.

"No 9T," tweeted Jambor, who has a track record of sharing accurate leaks about unreleased OnePlus devices.

The OnePlus fans were waiting for the 9T model as it was expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2021. It was speculated that the upgraded model of OnePlus 9 will run on ColorIS 11 Global and feature a 108-megapixel primary camera censor. Another report had also claimed that it would be featured with a full-HD+ Samsung LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The company had decided last year not to introduce the OnePlus 8T Pro as an upgrade to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, had justified the decision stating the OnePlus 8 Pro was a premium brand on its own and had no room for an upgrade in the Pro series. It had launched the OnePlus 8T as an upgrade to the OnePlus 8.

The speculation for not launching the T model series this year could be due to the global chip shortage worldwide following the COVID-19 crisis across the world. Also, it’s being speculated that OnePlus may have decided to use available resources to develop next-gen smartphones instead of an upgrade this year.