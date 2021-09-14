OnePlus 9RT tipped to be launched on October 15 in India; price and specifications

OnePlus 9RT is expected to be launched in mid-October. One of the tipsters has shared the tentative launch date of the latest smartphone from OnePlus. According to the known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who tweets from the handle Oneleak (@oneleak), the phone is tentatively to be launched on October 15.

“Tentative launch date for the #OnePlus9RT: October 15,” tweeted Hemmerstoffer.

Tentative launch date for the #OnePlus9RT: October 15 pic.twitter.com/Yt4bEjmRrn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 13, 2021

It had earlier been reported that the OnePlus 9RT is expected to be launched in India and China only. If launched, this would be the last smartphone to be launched from the OnePlus stable for this year.

OnePlus 9RT is expected to be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. Speculation is high that it would boast of a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Several reports suggest that the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, including a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is similar to the OnePlus Nord 2 and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The latest model is likely to come with a 4,500mAh battery and 65W fast charging support.

The 128 GB internal storage model could be priced at 2,999 yuan (Rs 34,300) and the 256 GB model could cost 3,299 yuan (Rs 37,700).

In India the OnePlus 9RT is pegged to be sold at the same price as the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9R 8GB is currently available at Rs 39,999, while the 12GB model is priced at Rs 43,999.

On the other hand, Gizmochina reported that the company is unlikely to release the updated ‘T’ versions of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro this year.