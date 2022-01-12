OnePlus 9R to be discontinued in India after launch of OnePlus 9RT, claims Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will continue to sell OnePlus 9R in India till stocks last and phase it out, Mint reported, quoting sources in the company.

It is rumoured that the company will withdraw the OnePlus 9R models and replace it with the OnePlus 9RT that is expected to be launched this Thursday in India. Both the smartphone models carry a similar price tag. On Amazon, the OnePlus 9R is currently available at Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 9RT debuted in China last year.

According to a Gadgets 360 report, the company is rumoured to discontinue OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8T as well after the launch of the OnePlus 9RT.

The OnePlus 9RT, which will reportedly be called OnePlus RT in India, features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8 cores. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

On the outside, the phone will carry a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The OnePlus RT will also sport a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera for selfies and video calls. As per the past record, the Chinese smartphone maker may ship a 4,500mAh battery along with a 65W fast charger in the latest model.