One of the most awaited phones of the year — the OnePlus 9 series — is set to be launched on March 23. Confirming this today (March 8), the Chinese phone maker said that the line-up will have three models — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9e, which was previously rumoured to be called OnePlus 9R.

The company also announced its tie-up with camera manufacturer Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series.

The launch

The three models will be launched through a virtual event on March 23, which will be live-streamed through the OnePlus website at 7:30 pm (IST).

Features and specifications

The line-up of OnePlus 9 is likely to consist of the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R model. Apart from this, the series is likely to come with 12GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Moreover, it is expected to feature Snapdragon 888 chipset. In terms of charging, it is probably going to come with 65W fast charging support. Nevertheless, techies are expecting that the Hasselblad-branded cameras would be seen in only the Pro model of the phone. In the meantime, the OnePlus 9R is likely to feature the Snapdragon 690 chipset, FHD+ 90Hz display, and 48MP primary camera.

The three models in the series will come with an in-box charger. Alongside the three models, the phone maker is expected to launch its much-anticipated smartwatch that is likely to be called OnePlus Watch.

Camera

The OnePlus 9 series will use Hasselblad-branded cameras. Over the next three years, OnePlus will invest more than $150 million to develop its mobile imaging capabilities. As per the company, it has developed a new colour solution – Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad – that will look to bring natural-looking colours to photos. The line-up will consist of latest Hasselblad Pro Mode. This will provide appropriate and natural colour for a solid foundation for post-editing.”

The company claims that Hasselblad Pro Mode consists of a new user interface that will give an authentic Hasselblad look. Professional photographers will have more control to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust focus, exposure, white balance, ISO, and more.

According to Pete Lau, co-founder & CEO of OnePlus, the company has entered into a three-year alliance with Hasselblad to co-develop the “next generation of smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices.”