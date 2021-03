The new OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 are among the smoothest Android phones we have seen in 2021 so far. They feel like the fastest and most user-friendly Android phones I have ever used, but these are things that users expect from OnePlus. The Chinese tech giant so far has the smoothest Android phones and it is no surprise that the new smartphones continue the legacy.

However, in the latest offerings, OnePlus has doubled down on the cameras -- almost just the way they touted the imaging prowess of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 7 Pro. This time around, the Shenzhen-headquartered firm is ruffling some feathers by touting a partnership with legendary camera maker Hasselblad.

OnePlus makes bold claims, but this time it isn't going out of its way to say that it has certain magical capabilities as Hasselblad is associated with photography in outer space. But has it lived up to the hype it created for itself?

With the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, the Chinese giant stays true to its tried and tested playbook. Users get the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset on the devices -- these are the first phones with the chipset I have reviewed -- which will be the first in India to reach the mass audience. They also incorporate the DDR5 RAM, 12GB of it on the Pro and 8GB of it on the standard model, paired up with rapid UFS 3.1 storage.

But what really adds to the fluidity, especially on the OnePlus 9 Pro, is the new screen. This is a 120Hz LTPO 6.7-inch OLED panel that gets a thumbs up from DisplayMate coupled with a 360Hz touch sampling rate which makes it hyper smooth.

Even on the standard model, you are getting a 120Hz panel with 120Hz touch sampling, which to the untrained eye will also be rapid. The user experience feels fluid and one can be gliding across the Android 11 user interface seamlessly for hours just for kicks. These are the fastest Android phones I have tested this year and yes, they do feel faster and more responsive than the Samsung Galaxy S21 models which have admittedly taken a big step forward. This speaks volumes about the step that OnePlus has taken thanks to Qualcomm. It also helps that Qualcomm in this generation of the Snapdragon 888 has integrated the new 5G model; the X60 onto the die of the main chipset which makes things efficient.

Moreover, games load up quickly and have few frame rate drops, multitasking is effortless, in fact it is fun as the interface is elegant to navigate and you can run a cutting edge game like Fortnite at 90 fps which makes it more immersive.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have the "joy" one associates with iPhones, perhaps even more because of the adaptable nature of Android. Especially, OnePlus's take on Android 11 called Oxygen OS 11 which is clean and devoid of any bloat. Attention to detail, like on the haptics make this phone an even greater delight.

The devices have an extended battery life. I clocked around 10 hours of regular screen time on both phones. This would result in a comfortable use time of around 24 hours on a single charge with medium to heavy usage.

The genius here is the hyper-fast charging capabilities typified by the signature OnePlus warp charge technology. So the 4,500mAh battery can be topped up in just 30 mins at 65 watts using the brick offered in the package. And yes, you’re getting a brick; and by the way, this brick also charges at 45 watts USB PD for other gadgets, so you just need to carry this charger if you want to charge your iPad Pro or MacBook Air.

On the OnePlus 9 Pro, the device-maker has added a 50-watt warp charge which can be charged via a wireless dock. It charges the device in around 45 minutes which is feat for wireless charging.

Nonetheless, the star of the OnePlus 9 phones is the camera. When you use the Hasselblad name, you raise expectations by an order of magnitude and that’s the problem for OnePlus here with these new phones.

Hasselblad has contributed towards enhancing the colour and has helped design the pro mode. This truly is an improvement from previous OnePlus phones.

The main camera on the OnePlus 9 uses the same Sony IMX 689 sensor which was used on the OnePlus 8 Pro, while the OnePlus 9 Pro uses a new generation Sony IMX 789 sensor -- both centered at 48-megapixels having a 1/1.43-inch sensor size, optically stabilized and an f/1.8 aperture.

The result is excellent image quality in the day time and above-average image quality in low light. One can eke out more using the manual Pro mode and take some excellent shots even in low light situations. OnePlus has also evolved its portrait mode which now takes some great portrait shots with excellent edge detection. The Pro model lets users get a telephoto lens and a depth sensor which helps portraits.

But are can these advancements usurp the iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 from its lofty perch as the king of smartphone photography? Based on my testing, the OnePlus 9 Pro isn't as good as the upcoming Vivo X60 Pro which is also launching soon.

This is a good camera that will do the job in most situations and it does have better colours than the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it isn't as good in image quality as the iPhone 12 models, nor is it as versatile as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

One area where OnePlus has focussed on is the ultra-wide cameras -- the 50-megapixel sensors on both the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models take superb photos and also include excellent low light landscapes. These are amongst the best ultra-wide-angle cameras I have tested on a smartphone. It also has an abnormally wide field of view and it avoids the fisheye effect that plagues many ultra-wide-angle cameras.

Video is another area where OnePlus has progressed quite nicely. These phones can shoot 4k video at 60 frames per second and also do 8K video quite nicely without heating up too much. The stabilisation and low light performance of these phones are excellent and right up there with the best in the business.

OnePlus has also stuck to more or less the same design as the OnePlus 8 series, but embellished it with some new colours and finishes. For instance, the 9 Pro gets a curved screen and glossy finish called morning mist while the standard 9 gets a glossy winter mist.

The OnePlus 9 Pro gets an aluminium frame and IP68 water and dust resistance, while the standard model gets a plastic frame and none of the water protection.

These colours pop and look very attractive. They are easier to handle compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which feels like a Hummer against the OnePlus 9 series.

All in all, you're looking at my favourite Android phone series. They are fast and furious, they are easy to use, they look good while offering rapid charging capabilities. And now for the first time, the OnePlus 9 Pro and 9 have cameras that come close enough to the flagship phones. If you're not obsessed with the camera, you can choose between either of the two phones depending on your budget and the need for extra bells and whistles that the pro model offers.