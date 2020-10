OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship device OnePlus 8T in India on Wednesday. The launch event will be live-streamed on OnePlus World and YouTube 7.30 pm onwards.

Features & Specifications

The OnePlus 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that was launched in India in September 2019. OnePlus 8T will run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 and comes with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

The device will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like the regular OnePlus 8. The smartphone is expected to come with four cameras at the back, with a 48MP primary lens joined by a 16MP wide-angle module, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens, according to the report. For selfies, the device is expected to feature a single 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

Price & Colour

The device, which will go on sale via Amazon and OnePlus India website, will be available in green and silver colours. The company is yet to announce the price of the product in India. It is expected that the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will cost approximately Rs 51,000 while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant will cost close to Rs 60,000.