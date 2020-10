Before we get into the OnePlus 8T, it is important to understand what’s a hypercar — there are just a few if you go by the Netflix documentary called Apex — the Porsche 918, the LaFerrari and the McLaren P1 are perhaps the most famous three. The reason they are given this nomenclature is the extreme nature of their performance and technology.

And in a way, that’s what the OnePlus 8T represents. It doesn’t have the plush frills of the OnePlus 8 Pro that the company launched earlier this year. Yes, no curved screens like Samsung’s phones, no water and dust resistance, no wireless charging and no telephoto zoom and no fanciness of colour filters. This phone just focuses on speed in every way possible. Every feature on this phone is about efficiency, just like a hypercar. And that’s what makes or breaks it, depending on the type of user you are.

The OnePlus 8T takes all the best parts of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord — under one chassis. So the design is actually inspired by the Nord, with bevelled curves on its back and a glossy glass finish. The camera array is also aligned to the left like on the Nord, but in terms of optics, OnePlus is using basically the same sensors as the OnePlus 8 with the addition of monochrome and macro sensor.

The phone itself feels well built and is surprisingly not a smudge magnet for a one with a glossy finish. It also feels more ergonomic to use than any other OnePlus phone launched in 2020 thanks to its flat screen. The compromise is however in the fact that it doesn’t have water and dust resistance and wireless charging.

That may seem like an equitable trade-off as its 65-watt fast charging technology charges its capacious 4,500mAh battery at a blistering pace. It can be fully charged in less than 40 mins, and considering the size of the battery — it also delivers consistent 8-9 hours of screen on time and 13-14 hours of charge on a single charge with heavy usage that involves a lot of video consumption, hotspot use, camera and web browsing.

With the context of the new 120Hz display, this becomes even more impressive as this phone will never leave gasping for more battery life. It really embodies the ethos of a hypercar. The 120Hz 6.5-inch display may not be as cutting edge as the one on the OnePlus 8 Pro, but this is the more efficient one. As mentioned earlier, it is more ergonomic and also it is very crisp thanks to up to 1100 nits of brightness and supremely accurate colours which also cover the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is also fully edge-to-edge which makes it very impressive and a delight to view content on. This even more fun considering the dual speakers.

That said, it forgoes the quad-HD resolution of the OnePlus 8 Pro. But again in the scheme of things that’s not even a compromise as it helps elevate the performance of the phone to higher levels as the Snapdragon 865 processor alongside 12GB RAM is driving fewer pixels. In fact, over the OnePlus 8 — there are more updates — the storage has been updated to 256GB of UFS 3.1 while the heat management system is now up to the levels of phones designed explicitly for gaming. While offering all of this, it doesn’t show any signs of being purpose-built for gaming which is a nice thing for the average user.

The end result of all this is astounding speed — which is facilitated by the fast 120Hz panel, the processing hardware, the heat management system which allows peak performance levels to bloom and OnePlus’s slick software. Yes, the slick software or what many people are calling OnePlus’s One UI clone, ergo, Oxygen OS 11.

There is no basis in calling the latest version of OxygenOS a clone of Samsung’s rather terrible user interface. OneUI has improved a lot in the last couple of years — but the one thing it is not is slick. It is slower, cluttered and well clunkier than the latest version of Oxygen OS which does take a slight detour from the stock Android formula of OnePlus’s hardware.

But I like the changes. Stock Android was starting to feel dated. This feels fresh while having enough of stock Android in feel and function. It feels as fast as ever, if not faster. And all of this lends the OnePlus 8T a level of speed that’s just not seen on any Android phone in the market. It feels as fleetingly light as the LaFerrari and has the raw horsepower of the McLaren P1 while also merging the cutting edge of the Porsche 918. If you’re a car nut, you will know exactly what I am talking about.

It is the fastest mainstream Android smartphone right now. And that’s a statement.

OnePlus also tries to make a statement with its cameras — but honestly — no one should buy this phone because of the imaging capabilities. OnePlus uses rather 2019 grade hardware but certainly elevates the performance using more refined software which makes these cameras competent in all kinds of scenarios. It just takes good pictures in most conditions even in low light with night-scape, but if you’re looking for technical superiority based on colour science across the numerous lenses, dynamic range, resolution or just brute force cinematic video this wouldn’t cut it.

Though again, the video on this phone is better than previous OnePlus phones. There is a new night mode for the video which is indeed very nice alongside the cinematic mode. It even gets a pretty useless portrait mode for videos. The broad stroke is that it is a competent camera for most people but if you’re a shutterbug then perhaps a phone like the Mi 10, incoming Mi 10T Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro which has a revised price post the iPhone 12 announcement will make more sense.