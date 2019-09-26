Technology
OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch today: Here's everything you need to know
Updated : September 26, 2019 06:21 AM IST
OnePlus 7T series is expected to feature a 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup with features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, Nightscape, etc.
OnePlus 7T is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999, while the OnePlus 7T Pro could be priced at Rs 48,999.
