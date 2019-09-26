OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch today: Here's everything you need to know

Chinese phone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 7T series smartphones, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, alongside its first-ever TV on September 26 at an event in India at 7:00 pm.

The phones will have Android 10 with users getting access to features such as the new privacy controls, location control, smart replies, new swipe-based gestures and system-wide Dark Mode.

The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus 7T series is expected to feature a 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup with features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, nightscape, etc.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7T will have 90Hz refresh rate display and will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phones will have 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support.

OnePlus 7T is also expected to be equipped with 3,800 mAh battery, 7T Pro is speculated to have 4,085 mAh battery.

Coming to prices, OnePlus 7T is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999, while the OnePlus 7T Pro could be priced at Rs 48,999.

Also, OnePlus 7T series is expected to go on sale during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale on September 29.