OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launched in India: Check prices, specifications, features

Chinese phone maker OnePlus has launched OnePlus 7T along with its first-ever smart TV at an event in India. OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.

OnePlus 7T comes with 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and features a matte-frosted glass back panel. The smartphone houses a triple-camera setup in a circular module of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle sensor and telephoto lens.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and UFS 3.0 storage and comes with Warp Charge 30T which is 23 percent faster than the previous generation Warp Charge.

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. OxygenOS also comes with a new ‘Work-Life Balance’ feature to distinguish work and social apps.

OnePlus launched its first-ever smart TV, OnePlus TV, which has a 55-inch QLED panel. It offers a soundbar-like experience with eight speakers in total. There are six speakers up front and two at the rear equipped with woofers producing a sound output of 50W.

OnePlus TV comes in two models - Q1 and Q1 Pro. OnePlus TV Q1 does not have soundbar but it comes with a QLED display and OnePlus Connect. OnePlus TV Q1 is priced at Rs 69,900, while the Q1 Pro will retail at Rs 99,900.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV will be sold at the exclusive pop-ups in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad starting at 2 pm on September 27. The open sale on Amazon.in begins at 12 am on September 29.