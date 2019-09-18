Business
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro reportedly to go on sale from October 15
Updated : September 18, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Before the official announcement, the full specifications of the upcoming devices have already been leaked online.
In terms of display, OnePlus 7T would feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90hz refresh rate and a smaller notch which is an upgrade over the 6.4-inch 60Hz FHD+ Optic AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7.
The 7T would house a slightly bigger 3800mAh battery against OnePlus 7's 3700mAh.It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, and support up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
