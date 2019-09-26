Technology
OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, OnePlus TV India launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event live
Updated : September 26, 2019 05:57 PM IST
OnePlus 7T will have 90Hz refresh rate display and will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker will also launch OnePlus TV for the first time.
