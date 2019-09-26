OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, OnePlus TV India launch today: Here's when and where to watch the event live

In a few hours, China-based smartphone maker OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 7T series smartphones' and OnePlus TV at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi.

Features

The phones will have Android 10 with users getting access to features such as the new privacy controls, location control, smart replies, new swipe-based gestures and system-wide Dark Mode.

The OnePlus 7T is also teased to come with triple rear cameras. The smartphone series is expected to feature a 48MP + 16MP + 12MP sensor setup with features like 960fps 10 second video recording, slow-motion recording, nightscape, etc.

Where to Watch

The event is scheduled at 7:00 pm today and will be live-streamed on the OnePlus website. The event would also see some content partnerships specifically aimed at the OnePlus TV arrival in the country. Even the OnePlus 7T launch event can be streamed on whatever device you're using, as it's being streamed live to YouTube.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 7T will have 90Hz refresh rate display and will also be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The phones will have 6.55-inch AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support. OnePlus 7T is also expected to be equipped with 3,800 mAh battery and 7T Pro is speculated to have 4,085 mAh battery.

OnePlus TV

The Shenzhen-based smartphone maker will also launch OnePlus TV for the first time. The OnePlus TV will come up with a 55-inch QLED display and include Dolby Vision support and is also expected to receive software updates for at least three years.