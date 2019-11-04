Technology
OnePlus 6, 6T receives Android 10 update
Updated : November 04, 2019 12:14 PM IST
The Android 10 based OxygenOS 10 will be rolled out to OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners in a staged manner.
The over-the-air (OTA) will be received by a limited number of users initially and later have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure that there are critical bugs.
