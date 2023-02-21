English
hometechnology NewsOnePlus 11R 5G now available for pre orders in India; here’s how to buy

OnePlus 11R 5G now available for pre-orders in India; here’s how to buy

OnePlus 11R 5G now available for pre-orders in India; here's how to buy
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

Feb 21, 2023

The OnePlus 11R 5G is a mid-range phone and will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will retail for Rs 44,999. The sale begins on February 28.

OnePlus will open the pre-order window for its mid-range premium smartphone OnePlus 11R 5G for the first time in India today at 12 pm. The sale begins on February 28. Customers will be able to avail limited time bundle offers during the pre-order period. To book the smartphone, go to the OnePlus India website or to e-tail giant Amazon.

Price
The OnePlus 11R 5G is a mid-range phone and will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will retail for Rs 44,999.
When buying it using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card and EMI transactions, customers can avail an additional Rs 1,000 instant discount. CitiBank credit card holders or EMI transactions can also avail Rs 1,000 instant discount. The above offers will be valid on purchases made through the official OnePlus India website, the OnePlus Store App, all OnePlus Experience Stores and through Amazon India. If purchased within the pre-order period, customers will also receive OnePlus Buds Z2 worth Rs 5,999 for free.
Also Read: Mobile World Congress 2023: OnePlus to showcase a 11 Series concept phone
An additional discount of up to Rs 2,000 is available on Red Cable Club-linked devices on the OnePlus website and app.
Specifications
The smartphone comes with a 6.74-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The display has a 360Hz touch response rate and HDR10+ compatibility. OnePlus 11R 5G will be running the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will feature a 50MP triple rear camera with OIS support and a 16MP selfie sensor with EIS support.
Also Read: OnePlus 11 first impressions: Is the Flagship Killer back?
