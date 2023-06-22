Limited edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey features a rare microcrystalline rock material

OnePlus says that the development of Marble Odyssey Edition took more than a year before it was ready for application and mass production. It is said that the production process had to be built from the ground up.

We have got our hands on a limited OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey which features a “rare microcrystalline rock material” that resembles marble. In my opinion, this makes the device stand out from any other offering in the range. The company has not only limited the special edition feels to the device but also the entire unboxing experience was unique too. I mean look at the colour of this box and look at the sim card tool.

OnePlus says that the development of Marble Odyssey Edition took more than a year before it was ready for application and mass production. It is said that the production process had to be built from the ground up. As per the company, creating a single piece of that material involved 9 complex steps in the production process, before being selected (or discarded) by hand for the final application.

And then what’s cool is that the marble pattern on every model is one of a kind!!! So, no two devices of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition have the same design. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition will only be available in India, and it is priced at Rs 64,999 for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The same variant in regular colours is selling for Rs 61,999. In my opinion, spending the extra money on this limited-edition device is worth it.

Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G

Recently, smartphone maker Samsung launched Galaxy F54 5G phone in India for Rs 29,999. First, in terms of look, feel and design, Galaxy F54 is quite flashy. However, the phone is a big finger-smudge magnet and gets stained easily. The curvy rail around the edge of the phone, though, is very sturdy, it is really smooth and there are chances of slipping out of hand if not careful enough. Moving on, when it comes to display, Galaxy F54 flaunts a really good 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O design. It supports up to 800 nits brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. Overall, you will get a delightful display experience.

Now when it comes to performance, Galaxy F54 is powered by Samsung's proprietary Exynos 1380 octa-core processor although the performance is good, the device gets a bit warm from time to time while using but under control. The device runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1. Yes, it has a lot of bloatware, but the duplicate worthless apps can be disabled and removed. Now, when it comes to battery life — the device houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

The company does not offer a charger in the box, but the device supports 25W charging. And finally, Samsung's new phone houses a triple-camera module — a main camera of 108MP with Optical Image Stabilisation along with 8MP ultra-wide angle and 2MP depth sensor. The photos are great with warm colours, liven up even the mundane pictures.

Value-added features such as Nightography, AI noise reduction and more, give Galaxy F54, an edge over the rival brands. Considering the overall features, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a really good value-for-money mid-range phone.

