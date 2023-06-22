CNBC TV18
Limited edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey features a rare microcrystalline rock material

By Shibani Gharat  Jun 22, 2023 3:57:08 PM IST (Updated)

OnePlus says that the development of Marble Odyssey Edition took more than a year before it was ready for application and mass production. It is said that the production process had to be built from the ground up.

We have got our hands on a limited OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey which features a “rare microcrystalline rock material” that resembles marble. In my opinion, this makes the device stand out from any other offering in the range. The company has not only limited the special edition feels to the device but also the entire unboxing experience was unique too. I mean look at the colour of this box and look at the sim card tool. 

OnePlus says that the development of Marble Odyssey Edition took more than a year before it was ready for application and mass production. It is said that the production process had to be built from the ground up. As per the company, creating a single piece of that material involved 9 complex steps in the production process, before being selected (or discarded) by hand for the final application.
And then what’s cool is that the marble pattern on every model is one of a kind!!! So, no two devices of the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition have the same design. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition will only be available in India, and it is priced at Rs 64,999 for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The same variant in regular colours is selling for Rs 61,999. In my opinion, spending the extra money on this limited-edition device is worth it. 
