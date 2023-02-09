OnePlus 11 first impressions: Is the Flagship Killer back?

OnePlus 11 was launched on February 7, starting at Rs 56,999. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 11 are open and it will be available for sale starting February 14. It comes in two colours — Eternal Green and Titan Black.

The OnePlus 11 is out and it has received some very positive reactions, justifying the over-enthusiasm from the OnePlus team at their launch event.

This year’s flagship from OnePlus packs some great specifications at a decent price and spoiler alert, the alert slider is back. The device is almost a flagship, both in terms of specs and price point but will it be a flagship killer as OnePlus phones were originally intended to be? Or will it be just another attempt from the company to revive itself?

Getting the specifications out of the way, we have a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It has a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The camera setup has a 50MP main lens, a 32MP telephoto and a 48MP ultrawide shooter.

Comes in two variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage — and starts at Rs 56,999.

Now, that is a price that will catch some eyes and can influence some buyers. Most smartphones available with the same specs are flagships with higher price points. This phone does not just compete directly with Samsung’s latest S23 lineup, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro (which are priced way higher) but also with the devices that are priced similarly but do not have those high-end specs — not the Hasselblad branded camera and definitely not WiFi 7.

Now, I have not personally used the OnePlus 11 but I have watched and read reviews to an unhealthy extent and everyone seems to think that the OnePlus mojo is back…well almost.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, gave the OnePlus 10T Bust of the Year during his annual smartphone awards in 2022. This device, as he says, is a significant improvement over that, especially with the future-proofing that OnePlus did with top-notch specs and adding four years of OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates. That is huge! That is a device my mom will use for 10 years at least.

But that price has to come at a price, right? And here is the catch. Now, this might not be a deal breaker for many but the OnePlus 11 does not support wireless charging. Bell, from the YouTube channel ShortCircuit, took the device to the Samsung S23 launch and found the camera to be struggling with videos both in dark and bright lighting. The portrait mode also seemed to be doing awfully badly. But hey, Hasselblad’s X Pan mode did pretty well with its really long shots.

MKBHD also had his moments with the software, something that OnePlus was always good at with its stock-Android-like experience with the Oxygen OS. And mind you, the software is still great but it is the little things like not being able to ungroup notifications or an extra tap to open the music app, not being able to clear notifications as easily, that could annoy some users.

The device is only rated IP64 for dust and water resistance whereas flagships have IP68.

The Verge, in its review, said that the OnePlus 11 is a great smartphone…for OnePlus. “It has made some significant strides forward, patching up some of the weak spots I’ve criticized the company for in the past,” the review read.

But Allison Johnson, the reviewer, would still hesitate to recommend it to someone who isn’t a “OnePlus devotee”. So is this genuine effort from OnePlus enough or does it still have a long way to go before it can reclaim its flagship killer title?

