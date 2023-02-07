OnePlus 11 5G launch — What to expect, where to watch and more

According to the official OnePlus website, the company will be announcing two new smartphones — the OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus 11R 5G — with Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones — OnePlus Buds Pro 2 — a new OnePlus TV and a tablet called the OnePlus Pad.
February 7 is going to be a big day for OnePlus fans as the company will be launching an array of products alongside its latest flagship, the OnePlus 11 5G, at its Cloud 11 event. Here is everything we know about the event so far.
What to expect
OnePlus 11 5G
The OnePlus 11 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which also powers Samsung’s Galaxy S23 lineup, which was released earlier this month. The Hasselblad camera branding can be seen on this year’s flagship as well, which as OnePlus claims can produce an “almost DSLR-level portrait”. The website does not provide any other info on the device but rumours suggest that the main sensor will be 50 MP with a 32 MP telephoto and a 48 MP ultrawide lens.
The device is expected to have a 6.7-inch LTPO3 AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging.
OnePlus also promises four generations of OxygenOS and five years of security updates with the smartphone which could lure in users who weren’t even expecting to upgrade this year.
Could the fan-favourite alert slider make a comeback this year? We’ll have to wait to find out.
OnePlus 11R 5G
The 11R 5G, OnePlus says, will have up to 16 GB of RAM and will house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is also expected to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 50 MP main lens on the camera. This one is most likely to not be Hasselblad branded.
The battery and charging speed on this is also likely to be the same as the OnePlus 11.
Both smartphones will reportedly run on the Android-13-based Oxygen OS.
Others
The only info that OnePlus gives on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is that they will have spatial audio. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is under even more wraps but it is likely to be an Android TV like its predecessors.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S23 series sees record pre-bookings — orders worth Rs 1,400 crore in 24 hours
The OnePlus Pad is the brand’s foray into tablets. From the peaks on the website, the tablet will also have support for a stylus and come with a keyboard attachment. Whether or not will these accessories be included with the device is not clear.
Where to watch
The event will be live-streamed on the OnePlus website and its YouTube channel at 7.30 pm IST.
