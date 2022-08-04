OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: This is how both the flagships compare

By CNBCTV18.com

This is how the two OnePlus 10 siblings stand against each other in terms of specifications. Spoiler alert: The 10T took a fan-favourite feature off the table. Read more to find out.

With OnePlus bringing its latest edition to the flagship 10 series, comparisons are bound to be drawn between the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro - more so because the 10T is not just an upgrade in the series.

Both devices come with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display but only the 10 Pro features an LPTO2 display, making the screen more battery efficient.

Speaking of battery, the 10T rocks a 4,800 mAh powerhouse with support for 150 W fast charging and while the 10 Pro has a bigger battery at 5,000 mAh, it only supports 80 W fast charging. The 10T also comes with Smart Charge that adapts to the user’s charging habits and patterns.

The second-gen Hasselblad camera setup is prominent in both the flagships and a huge part of the design. The lenses however vary.

The 10 Pro has a 48 MP primary lens, a 50 MP ultrawide lens and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The 10T replaces the telephoto with a 2 MP macro lens along with a 50 MP primary and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. The 10T also loses the Hasselblad branding that was seen on the OnePlus 9 series and on the 10 Pro.

Both the smartphones have 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants. The OnePlus 10T also comes in a 16 GB variant — the highest ever in a OnePlus device — but is only limited to the US region. The 128 GB and 256 GB storage is also common to both but the option for a 512 GB model is only available for 10 Pro. Users will have to take their pick here if they want bigger storage for more content or more RAM to be able to seamlessly multitask and switch between apps.

A major feature that OnePlus loyalists will miss on the new 10T is the OnePlus Alert Slider. To make space for the bigger battery, OnePlus had to say goodbye to a fan-favourite.

For those who are unfamiliar, it is a physical button that lets users toggle between silent, vibrate, and ringing modes without going into the phone’s settings. The button looks small, but according to OnePlus, takes ample space inside the device and keeping the button would have meant a smaller battery for the new smartphone.

In a global media briefing, OnePlus executives said that they hope to bring the feature back for future devices. Apparently, OnePlus’s parent company Oppo and its sister brand Realme are also planning to introduce it on their devices.

For now, if you think you cannot and will not survive without the Alert Slider then the OnePlus 10 Pro is the obvious pick for you. In any case, both the flagships offer great specs and come with Android 12-based Oxygen OS right out of the box.