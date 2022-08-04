OnePlus 10T starting at Rs 49,999 hits the market

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Most rumours about OnePlus' latest flagship, the 10T, have turned out to be true including the biggest RAM ever on a OnePlus device. The device is available at a base price of Rs 49,999 on the official OnePlus website and on Amazon.

The OnePlus 10T that the world was so eagerly waiting for, is finally here. On Wednesday, OnePlus launched the 10T along with the OxygenOS 13. And the phone is everything that users hoped for.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powered OnePlus 10T is available in three RAM variants, 8 GB, 12 GB and 16 GB, and has storage options for 128 GB and 256 GB. The camera setup is a blend of Sony sensors and Hasselblad hardware with a 50 MP primary shooter, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP macro lens, which has an effective shooting distance of 2-4 cm. The selfie camera, proving the rumours false, is a 16 MP lens.

The device is covered in Gorilla Glass 5 panels, both front and back and comes in two different finishes, the Moonstone Black gives a textured rocky feel while the Jade Green is a frosty smooth glass.

The 10T supports 150 W SUPERVOOC charging and comes with a 160 W charger and a protective case in the box — a rare sight in 2022. The screen is a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that can adapt between 60 Hz, 90 Hz and 120 Hz of refresh rates.

While the latest OxygenOS 13 was announced along with the device, it will only receive the update later this year. Right now, it comes with OxygenOS based on Android 12. The battery, as expected, is 4,8000 mAh with a Smart Charge feature that learns your charging habits and patterns and adapts to them.

The starting price of the OnePlus 10T is Rs 49,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model and is available on the official OnePlus website and Amazon.