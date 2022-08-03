OnePlus 10T launch today; specifications, design and where to watch live

The OnePlus 10T is all set to launch today at 7.30 pm IST. The latest flagship by OnePlus will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and could house 16 GB of RAM — the most in a OnePlus device ever. The new Oxygen 13 will also be unveiled at the event.

Specifications

OnePlus 10T, which is launching in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro, is said to have all the flagship features that one would expect. A great processor, huge RAM, 6.78-inch FHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 4,800 mAh battery with 150 W fast charging and more.

The triple-camera setup is a second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile but comes without the branding because OnePlus wants to “offer an ultimate performance flagship smartphone experience at the device’s chosen price point”.

The primary lens is confirmed to be 50 MP paired with an 8 MP and a 2 MP shooter — one of which is also a macro lens. The camera also boasts features like Image Clarity Engine, Nightscape, Optical Image Stabilisation, and Electronic Image Stabilisation. The selfie camera is tipped to be 32 MP.

Design

The OnePlus 10T comes in two colours — Moonstone Black and Jade Green — and has a metal and glass body. The device will also be the first global OnePlus flagship to be shipped without the signature OnePlus Alert Slider. The company says that it made this decision to include space for two charging pumps in the device instead of one for faster charging.

How to watch the live event?