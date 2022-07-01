Yet another OnePlus gears up for India launch — the 10RT

Just a day after OnePlus released its mid-tier flagship, the Nord 2T, reports are doing the rounds that the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up to release the 10RT.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, internal testing of the device has begun in India and the handset has popped on the BIS certification list with model number CPH2413.

According to the report, the phone will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.

The smartphone will also reportedly sport a triple rear-camera setup — a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP third sensor. A 16MP selfie camera will be housed in a punch-hole cutout on the front.

The news comes just a day after OnePlus officially launched the Nord 2T for a starting price of Rs 28,999. The Nord 2T has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display, a 4,500 mAh battery, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone is powered by a MediaTek 1300 chipset and went on sale from July 1.