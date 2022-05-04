OnePlus 10R sale begins today: Prices, specifications and other details

The OnePlus 10R, which was launched in India as the first smartphone with 150W fast charging support and the next-gen MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset, will go on sale in the country today. The phone will be available on Amazon and the official OnePlus website.

The phone is rebranded version of OnePlus Ace that was launched in China earlier. The device has a centre-positioned punch-hole cut out for the front camera, and a rectangular module to house the triple camera setup at the rear.

Here are the specifications:

The OnePlus 10R is equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate, and 720Hz touch response rate. The display has a 2,412×1,080 pixels resolution and 20:1:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer and produces 950 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 10R packs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset coupled with Mali G610 GPU for graphics. The phone comes with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM option and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage option.

The device houses the largest 4,100 mm2 vapour chamber for cooling. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

Great performance knows no limits.Get ready push the power to max with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max Processor of the all new #OnePlus10R Open sale goes live tomorrow!Know more: https://t.co/O0nduHauXi pic.twitter.com/mkP4XG1Kqi — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 3, 2022

The phone includes 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The OnePlus 10R has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The handset is offered in two models, a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging (limited to 12GB + 256GB Sierra Black model) and another with a large 5,000mAh battery capacity and 80W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10R features a triple rear camera system, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with a 6P lens, OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor with 119-degree FoV, and a 2MP Macro. A 16MP camera is on the front for selfies and video calls.

Price and sale details:

OnePlus 10R price is set at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. Colour options are Sierra Black and Forrest Green.

Another Endurance Edition is offered for the OnePlus 10R with 150W fast charging, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage which costs Rs 43,999. It comes only in the Sierra Black color option.