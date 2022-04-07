The latest flagship offering of OnePlus -- the 10 Pro -- went live on sale at midnight on April 6 in India. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the screen. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. As for the camera, the 10 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor 150 degrees ultra-wide unit and an 8MP 3.3x telephoto shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera with night mode. It also offers 5G connectivity. The phone is available on Amazon, Reliance Digital and Croma.

The enormous ceramic camera module gives a unique look to the phone and the use of glass and metal in body imparts a luxurious in-hand feel. The device is available in two colours -- Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB built-in, non-expandable storage. However, those wishing to save a couple of thousand bucks can go for the 8GB/128GB model as well. The 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 10 Pro is available at Rs 66,999 while the price of the 12GB model is Rs 71,999 in India.

What reviewers are saying

The Verge: The hardware is lovely, performance is up there with some of the best Android phones, and it’s priced just right. But at the same price, there are good reasons to consider the Pixel 6 Pro or the Galaxy S22 Plus over the 10 Pro. The cameras aren’t bad, but the competitors in the same segment offer better image quality. OnePlus 10 Pro deserves recognition as a good device but it doesn’t do enough to warrant a recommendation.

Rating: 7/10

91Mobiles: In the context of the price, the handset undercuts Samsung’s latest by quite a margin and despite that, retains an equally gorgeous display and offers Qualcomm’s fastest SoC under the hood too. It also helps that the smartphone charges quicker than most devices in its price segment. The OnePlus 10 Pro is still playing catch up with Samsung’s grandest in the camera department. Unlike most premium phones, the device doesn’t ship with any official IP rating either.

Lastly, the company’s three-year software update roadmap falls short of Samsung’s four-year commitment too.

Rating: 3.5/5

Gadgets Now: The fast charging, battery performance, really good display and excellent performance -- all combine to make the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G a rather compelling choice to have... What it could suffer from is rather stiff competition. For those who are in the market for phones at this price, the Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 can be bought at and around the same price (after deals and discounts).

Rating: 4/5

TechRadar: The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great premium all-around phone -- it has a good-looking screen, fast charging and powerful internals. The cherry on the cake is that it costs less than other Pro phones, making it an incredibly tempting choice. However, its Achilles’ heel is the camera experience -- there are a few problems with both the hardware and software that might put off passionate photographers.

Rating: 4/5

Mashable India: The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first Android phone that can be consider a legitimate alternative to the Pixel 6 Pro. Both have the same starting price and both come with tremendous performance, the same display size and resolution, and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 Pro looks cooler and has more robust camera options and a bigger battery, but the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great gaming phone on top of being pretty good at all that other stuff.

Rating: 4.5/5