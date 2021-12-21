OnePlus 10 Pro arrives in January, confirms CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus CEO and Co-Founder Pete Lau confirmed on December 21 the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in January. The smartphone is succeeding its popular OnePlus 9 Pro.

Lau took to Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter, to announce the launch but did not reveal the exact date or time. “One Plus 10 Pro, see you in January,” he wrote.

It is rumoured to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10 are expected to carry slight differences in order to target a distinct range of customers, an approach similar to the previous OnePlus flagships.

The company is planning to launch this phone at CES 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world. The phone is expected to be globally launched, as well as in Indian markets, in the first quarter of 2022, soon after its initial launch in China.

This smartphone will be OnePlus’s first phone under the OnePlus 2.0 strategy post the OnePlus and OPPO merger. It will run on a new unified operating system, merging the best from OxygenOS and ColorOS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be launched at a price higher than its predecessor, which was launched at Rs 64,999 this year.

One Plus 10 Pro expected features

The phone is expected to have a large square rear camera module, and it may have the OnePlus 9 Pro’s zoom features. It is also tipped to have a 48-megapixel primary camera for high-quality pictures.

Other rumoured specifications include a 6.7 inch Quad HD (QHD) plus display along with 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of USF 3.1 storage along with a 5000mAh battery.

The phone may carry a 32-megapixel camera for amazing selfies and at the back, it is said to have a triple camera array having a 48-megapixel sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with three times optical zoom.

The phone may come with an IP68- certified build for dust and water resistance and customers can expect OnePlus’s fast-charging system in the phone, with an alert slider and Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.