Business One-third of MSMEs enhanced digital presence during the lockdown, finds survey Updated : June 25, 2020 01:57 PM IST Approximately 30% of MSME either started a website or expanded to e-commerce. Around 50% embraced video conferencing and WhatsApp for business purposes. Revenue contribution from e-commerce increased close to 50% for MSMEs.