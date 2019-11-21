Economy
One hour free internet in Bengaluru soon
Updated : November 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST
The state government has joined forces with ACT to roll out the project, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore which will promise at least 1 hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more