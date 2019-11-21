#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
One hour free internet in Bengaluru soon

Updated : November 21, 2019 09:44 AM IST

The state government has joined forces with ACT to roll out the project, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore which will promise at least 1 hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents.
cnbc two logos
