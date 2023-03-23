ONDC onboards Bengaluru-based auto book app Namma Yatri on open mobility network

Bengaluru-based auto booking app Namma Yatri has been onboarded by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on its open mobility network. This move is expected to bring about significant benefits for the app's 45,000 drivers and 4.5 lakh customers.

Bengaluru-based auto booking app Namma Yatri has become a part of the Open Network for Mobility initiative by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The non-profit organisation was established by India's commerce ministry to democratise digital commerce.

ONDC's open mobility initiative is expected to benefit customers by enabling them to book rides from their favourite apps and integrating various modes of transportation, including metro, auto, and buses. Namma Yatri, which was launched by Juspay Technologies in partnership with Bengaluru drivers, allows drivers to offer their services directly to customers with zero commission.

The app has around 45,000 drivers and 4.5 lakh customers and recently became 100 percent open, inviting citizens' collective participation. The app currently records nearly 1 lakh weekly trips and aims to grow further by joining the ONDC network.

Announcing the partnership, Mr T Koshy, the CEO of ONDC, said, "An open mobility network on ONDC will build a large ecosystem of customers and service providers, fuelling many innovations & possibilities. First, it increases customer convenience by digitising and integrating all mobility services. Then, it provides equal opportunities to mobility players of all sizes and between existing and new players. It also helps drivers and service providers to earn a livelihood not beholden to platform interests. Finally, it amplifies the impact and the leverage of public transportation systems. What UPI and NPCI did to digital payments, ONDC intends to do for mobility."

Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Anurag Jain, praised ONDC's collaborative framework for sustainable futuristic solutions to mobility and wished the team success in the endeavour.

Juspay's CEO and Founder, Vimal Kumar, said that ONDC's open innovation and problem-solving principles aligned with Namma Yatri's vision of enabling service providers with open and cost-effective tech products that are customer-centric.

To accelerate this objective, ONDC, Beckn, and Namma Yatri have announced a city-wide hackathon between March 23 and April 9.

