ONDC can do to retail business what UPI has done to payments, says Bestseller India CEO

Both Bestseller India CEO Vineet Gautam and Celio Future Fashion Satyen Momaya, while speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, sounded very bullish on the future of a digital-powered retail sector.
Bestseller India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vineet Gautam said the company’s retail business saw headwinds post-pandemic but, he believes that Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) holds the potential to revolutionise the retail industry — and like UPI’s impact on payments — it has the power to bring significant benefits and customers to retail businesses.
Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Gautam said the company is seeing headwinds as the shift of people to tier 2 and 3 cities during the pandemic was expected to drive growth. However, he said, "once the pandemic third wave got over, a lot of people moved back to the metros. So unlike what happened to Pepperfry, we are seeing the other side, we are seeing a slowdown in tier 2, tier 3… the metros continue to grow, so there are challenges there."
Despite this challenge, Gautam believes that tier 2 and 3 cities, referred to as ‘Bharat,’ hold the future of the business. Bestseller India currently operates in 130 cities and aims to expand its presence to over 300 cities in the next 3-5 years.