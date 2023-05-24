English
ONDC can do to retail business what UPI has done to payments, says Bestseller India CEO

By Shereen Bhan  May 24, 2023 8:23:31 PM IST (Published)

Both Bestseller India CEO Vineet Gautam and Celio Future Fashion Satyen Momaya, while speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18, sounded very bullish on the future of a digital-powered retail sector.

Bestseller India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vineet Gautam said the company’s retail business saw headwinds post-pandemic but, he believes that Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) holds the potential to revolutionise the retail industry — and like UPI’s impact on payments — it has the power to bring significant benefits and customers to retail businesses.

Speaking at the PwC CEO Dialogues hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, May 24, Gautam said the company is seeing headwinds as the shift of people to tier 2 and 3 cities during the pandemic was expected to drive growth. However, he said, "once the pandemic third wave got over, a lot of people moved back to the metros. So unlike what happened to Pepperfry, we are seeing the other side, we are seeing a slowdown in tier 2, tier 3… the metros continue to grow, so there are challenges there."


Despite this challenge, Gautam believes that tier 2 and 3 cities, referred to as ‘Bharat,’ hold the future of the business. Bestseller India currently operates in 130 cities and aims to expand its presence to over 300 cities in the next 3-5 years.

X