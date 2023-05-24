ONDC | Breaking barriers and revolutionising commerce

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer and President of ONDC, said the platform is not just a single entity but a comprehensive network comprising numerous participants

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is making waves in the realm of e-commerce with its innovative approach and commitment to addressing the challenges faced by both businesses and consumers.

Earlier this month, ONDC stunned Bangaloreans with some large discounts for buyers on the platform. There were incentives for seller apps, buyer apps, and logistics providers. On some occasions, the cost of food ordered from restaurants on ONDC turned out to be cheaper than when ordered over Zomato or Swiggy. Stock market investors questioned the wisdom of staying invested in Zomato. However, it marked the rise of ONDC as a future serious challenger to the duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer and President of ONDC, said that the organisation's effort is to overcome obstacles and transform the landscape of e-commerce in India.

He said, “What this stimulus did was trigger a bunch of transactions which cut through all that intellectual block that people had. So, it's a demonstration of the fact that it works, and also a demonstration of how the transition can be driven.”

“ONDC will never be in the business of giving discounts or promoting in this fashion, but this was just a stimulus to demonstrate that there is a network that works, there is a new way of doing commerce that works and there is a way to stimulate demand,” he added.

Joshi further emphasised that ONDC is not just a single entity but a comprehensive network comprising numerous participants. He highlighted the power and influence each participant possesses within the network. The collaborative nature of ONDC encourages various stakeholders to actively contribute and shape the future of digital commerce in India.

“People must remember that we are not a single business organisation controlling all the parts and executing it as a single plan. We are a network where many participants have their independent businesses with their priorities and are all progressing. So, the outcome of this network is a collection of effort from multiple parties,” he said.

One of the key objectives of ONDC is to expand its reach and provide more delivery opportunities. Joshi expressed optimism about the network's ability to grow and evolve, enabling participants to tap into new markets and establish a stronger presence. While larger cities are better positioned to benefit from the network's expansion initially, ONDC aims to extend its benefits to smaller cities and towns in due course. By doing so, the network strives to bridge the digital divide and create equal opportunities for all participants.

