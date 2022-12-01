ONDC and government of Madhya Pradesh sign MoU to promote MSME and startup ecosystem

As per the MoU, ONDC will be conducting workshops organised by the State Government to educate, mentor, and support MSMEs, startups, and market participants while facilitating their onboarding to the network.

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and the Government of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cement their collaboration to promote and strengthen the state’s MSMEs and startups — including artisans, farmers, and producers of any kind — to access a more extensive market through the Open Network.

ONDC is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India, which aims to democratise the country's e-commerce landscape by creating a level playing field for all sellers and service providers.

The event witnessed multiple signings, but ONDC shared its purpose and vision as a special invitee among MoU partners at the signing ceremony. It also conducted a detailed workshop explaining the benefits and structure of the network, followed by existing network participants eSamudaay, Sellerapp, GoFrugal, and Digiit sharing details about their operating models and how other enterprises can join the ONDC network via their services.

As per the MoU, ONDC will be conducting workshops organised by the State Government to educate, mentor, and support MSMEs, startups, and market participants while facilitating their onboarding to the network. The government of MP will be responsible for hosting and organising such workshops, including their promotion, necessary clearances, funds allocation, and equipment management (computers, projectors, etc).

This association intends to propel and solidify eCommerce adoption through joint advocacy and support efforts to foster a digital market ecosystem that is beneficial to Startups and MSMEs equally that are in continuous competition with big retail names.

P. Narhari, IAS, Secretary and Commissioner, MSME Department, Govt. Of MP, said,” The state of Madhya Pradesh has so many local players with an impressive portfolio of products and services that is ready and eager to cater to a bigger market. These well-crafted workshops will serve as a guiding force for every seller, irrespective of their size and scale of operations, to make the most of the growing digital space”.