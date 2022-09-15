Older iPhones get massive cuts on Amazon and Flipkart: Check revised prices

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini iPhones 11, 12 and 13 are now available at much cheaper rates on the leading eCommerce websites.

The prices of the old iPhones have dropped following the launch of the iPhone 14 series on September 7. Apple launched four new models of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max which are expected to start shipping in October. With this, the price of the old Apple iPhones has dropped by over Rs 10,000 for specific models of iPhone 11, 12 and 13 on the leading e-commerce websites of India.

Here is a look at the best deals.

Apple iPhone 11 price drop

Amazon: Rs 48,900 (128 GB)

Flipkart: Rs 43,900 (64 GB)

Apple iPhone 11 has got a price cut of up to Rs 6,000 on Amazon and Flipkart. The iPhone 11 now costs Rs 48,900 on Amazon for the 128GB storage model (white) and on Flipkart, the iPhone 11 (64 GB) is available for Rs 43,900. The original price of the iPhone 11 for both models is Rs 49,900 and Rs 54,900 for the 64GB and 128GB models respectively.

Both platforms are also providing exchange offers that will further bring down the price of the device by up to Rs 19,000 on Flipkart and up to Rs 20,600 on Amazon.

iPhone 12 price drop

Amazon: Rs 49,999 (64GB), Rs 54,999 (128GB)

The iPhone 12 has got a massive price cut of over Rs 15,000 on Amazon. The iPhone 12 is originally priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 69,900 for the 64GB and 128 GB models, respectively. However, customers can get the two models for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively in blue colour only on Amazon.

The platform is also proving an exchange offer which can further cut the price by up to Rs 18,700.

iPhone 13 price drop

Amazon: Rs 65,900 (128 GB, Starlight)

Flipkart: Rs 69,900 (128 GB, Blue)

The iPhone 13 has also got a massive price cut of over Rs 10,000. Originally the iPhone 13 (128 GB) is priced at Rs 79,900, however, customers can get the device for Rs 65, 900 in Starlight colour on Amazon and on Flipkart the device is available for Rs 69,900 in blue colour.

Amazon is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 18,700 on exchange while Flipkart is offering up to Rs 19,000 off on exchange.

Flipkart and Amazon have also announced their Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales, which will see further discounts on the iPhones.